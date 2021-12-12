Helpico (HELP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Helpico has a market cap of $259.91 and $1.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00059454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.60 or 0.08194183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00079912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,098.92 or 1.00209933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00056977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

