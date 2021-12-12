Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) One Day Volume Tops $3.89 Million

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Hot Cross has a market cap of $48.12 million and $3.89 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00059454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.60 or 0.08194183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00079912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,098.92 or 1.00209933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00056977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

