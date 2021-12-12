Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,582 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Huazhu Group worth $13,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.62.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $40.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.97 and a beta of 1.51. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

