IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

IGIFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

IGM Financial stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.7951 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

