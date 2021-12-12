Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Head-To-Head Review

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Bicycle Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals $1.72 million 119.54 -$40.49 million ($0.57) -4.05 Bicycle Therapeutics $10.39 million 147.71 -$51.01 million ($2.89) -18.06

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bicycle Therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infinity Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Bicycle Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals -2,398.81% -172.12% -50.68% Bicycle Therapeutics -562.38% -48.12% -29.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and Bicycle Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 313.66%. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $70.11, suggesting a potential upside of 34.31%. Given Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Infinity Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles. Its portfolio includes internal product candidates that are directed to oncology applications. The company was founded by Gregory Winter, John Tite, and Christian Heinis in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

