Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $344.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

