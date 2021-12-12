Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $50.60.

