iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Position Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5,525.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

IYM opened at $135.64 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $109.46 and a 1-year high of $142.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.