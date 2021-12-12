JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. JD.com reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $79.71. 10,623,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,351,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.