Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $262.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 139.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.73 and its 200-day moving average is $218.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.10.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

