Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 81,741 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 166.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,741 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 58,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $13.65 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.