Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after buying an additional 793,523 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,348,000 after purchasing an additional 414,316 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 274,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares during the period.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLQL opened at $46.13 on Friday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $30.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.