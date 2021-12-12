Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

IGM stock opened at $441.52 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $334.14 and a 12-month high of $453.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.87.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

