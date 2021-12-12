Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 13,797 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 908,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 425,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 440.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 275,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:TAIL opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.