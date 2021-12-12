Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,803 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $135.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average of $142.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $119.88 and a 52 week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

