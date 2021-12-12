Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 30,787 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,787 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOCT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $340,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 125.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 7.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 69.3% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 276,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 304.8% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

