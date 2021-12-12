Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 937 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.83 and its 200 day moving average is $168.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.94.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

