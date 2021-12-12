Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,890,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,066,000 after purchasing an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,685,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 198,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 613.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,340,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP opened at $31.77 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

