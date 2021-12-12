Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

