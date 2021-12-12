Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 135.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,645 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 0.4% in the second quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.03.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

