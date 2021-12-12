Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 138,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

NYSE:DRI opened at $151.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.83. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.75 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

