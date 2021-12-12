Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $264.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.16 and a 1 year high of $265.47.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.28%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.