Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $25.22 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

