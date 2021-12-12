Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,069 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,030,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,855,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,122,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,776,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $60.40 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.85.

