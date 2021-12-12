Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 32,146 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,146 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 810,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN opened at $15.27 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.