Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,672 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in PPL by 6.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 19.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 0.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in PPL by 10.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 16.4% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.82.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

