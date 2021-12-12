Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000.

DFIV stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.40.

