Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 95,235 Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $15.48 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $17.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

