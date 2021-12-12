Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

IYJ opened at $111.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.53.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

