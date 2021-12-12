Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTI opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.