Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,506 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 573,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,924,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.38. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.