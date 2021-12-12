Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,662 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of United States Oil Fund worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after purchasing an additional 344,459 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000.

USO opened at $52.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

