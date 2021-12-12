Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 169,999 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Kimco Realty worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Kimco Realty by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 379,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 230,639 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846,906 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,381,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Kimco Realty by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 797,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 207,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.