Landbox Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,689.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $426,881.40 and $35,689.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058499 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.61 or 0.08189516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00079817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,255.21 or 1.00001106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057196 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002689 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

