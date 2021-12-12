LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.94 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $266.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.51 million and the lowest is $262.10 million. LendingTree posted sales of $222.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens cut their price target on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $111.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 130.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LendingTree by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in LendingTree by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

