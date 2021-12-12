Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $722.91 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00041289 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.