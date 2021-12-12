Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $8.86 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $699.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,150.42 or 0.99889199 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 746,475,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

