LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) & LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Head-To-Head Analysis

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) and LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveOne and LiveXLive Media’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $65.23 million 2.02 -$41.82 million ($0.63) -2.63 LiveXLive Media $65.23 million 1.99 -$41.82 million ($0.61) -2.72

LiveXLive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LiveOne has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LiveOne and LiveXLive Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveXLive Media 0 0 3 0 3.00

LiveXLive Media has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 412.05%. Given LiveXLive Media’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than LiveOne.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and LiveXLive Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -46.98% -579.74% -52.80% LiveXLive Media -45.29% -391.37% -48.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of LiveOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveXLive Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveXLive Media beats LiveOne on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The Company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

