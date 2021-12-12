Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report sales of $264.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $195.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $67.69 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 428.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 202,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,257 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

