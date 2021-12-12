MAPS (MAPS) One Day Volume Hits $741,308.00

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a market cap of $17.50 million and $741,308.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAPS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006812 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004125 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,215,866 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

