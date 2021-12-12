Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,571 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Marcus & Millichap worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMI opened at $47.47 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

