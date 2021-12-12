MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 705.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $7,140.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00059454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.60 or 0.08194183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00079912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,098.92 or 1.00209933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00056977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002699 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

