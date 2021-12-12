MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

MELI opened at $1,144.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 719.82 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,018.73 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,440.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,574.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,025,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

