Minter Network (BIP) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $16.95 million and $19,672.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058358 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00122657 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.00175367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.48 or 0.08185899 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00021516 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,158,979,888 coins and its circulating supply is 4,953,770,321 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

