MktCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $92.00 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. MktCoin has a total market cap of $24,348.70 and $92.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MktCoin has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One MktCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.20 or 0.08200608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00079841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,369.36 or 1.00325282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00056878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002686 BTC.

About MktCoin

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org . MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here

MktCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using US dollars.

