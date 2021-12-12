Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce sales of $7.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.51 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $7.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year sales of $28.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.66 billion to $30.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

