MONK Price Up 26.2% This Week (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, MONK has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market capitalization of $606,941.29 and approximately $2,476.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014231 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 183% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000127 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020777 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

