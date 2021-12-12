Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.50 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.