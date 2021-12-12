More Coin Price Reaches $0.0410 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $82,096.54 and $24.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.