Morpheus.Network (MNW) Price Hits $2.62 on Top Exchanges

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00005240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MNW is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

